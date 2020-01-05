The ganji garden

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An assistant professor at the University of Southern California, Aroussiak Gabrielian, recently came up with a novel project consisting of a vest with a vegetable garden growing on it. Her project draws inspiration from French botanist Patrick Blanc's gardens, which were both soilless and vertical. The vest has a layer of moisture retention fabric on it because the garden is fuelled by the wearer's urine. "The idea is to capture the urine via a catheter filtered through a process called forward osmosis, which is developed by NASA technology that is currently used in space, and delivered to the crops as irrigation," said Gabrielian.

The vest garden grows as the wearer continues to keep wearing it. Microgreen seeds are placed on the vest and they take two weeks to grow to the level that they can be harvested.

Gabrielian has tried to grow 22 varieties of crops so far including cabbage, strawberries, and peanuts. She aims to contribute to the conversation around the earth's depleting resources and the human quest for sustenance in such a world. By bringing the conversation to the level of the human body, literally, she hopes to push people to think about these things.

It's a viral

Three of a kind

A video of a three-horned cow grazing in a field in Uganda has been viewed millions of times on Twitter. The cow appears to have an extra horn protruding from the middle of its head, leaving viewers baffled.

Social Media Howler

Of dolls and drama

Instagram profiles depicting intricate stories using Barbie dolls is the latest trend to have taken the social media platform by storm. Finland's Henna Kiili, 25, has raked in thousands of followers, who are fans of the soap opera-esque twists in her dolls' lives.

Briefs

Man gets Tesla key embedded in his hand

A tech geek, Ben Workman, got the car key of his Tesla 3 implanted in his hand. This will let him open the car door by bringing his hand close to the car. He convinced a piercing studio to perform the risky procedure on him.

Russian superkid deadlifts 100kg barbell

Timofey Klevakin, a 11-year-old boy from rural Russia, shocked everyone by deadlifting a 100kg barbell. He developed an interest in weightlifting after watching his father train at a makeshift gym in their village Shalya, in the Ural mountains.

Delivery man asks gran to prove she is over 18

Amazon's delivery driver, Carl Johnston, made news when he refused to give a bottle of sherry to Louise Wilkinson. He didn't let the 92-year old have her Christmas present from her grandson on the grounds that she didn't have any ID.

Out of left field

Light up at a breakup

When Japanese YouTuber Marina Fujiwara found herself single and lonely during the festive season, she channelled her frustration towards inventing a 'breakup light bulb.' The device lights up whenever someone breaks up on social media. The bulb, which is connected to the Internet, has been programmed to turn on whenever it detects a 'break up' status posted online. She also shared the steps of assembling the device in a post. "First of all, connect a 'bridge' that will become a hub to connect the light bulb to the Internet. Setup is completed by simply connecting to a WiFi router at home with a LAN cable."

Noodles ka nasha

Chinese restaurant owner arrested for lacing food with opium to keep patrons coming back

A restaurant owner in China's Guangxi Province was busted for conning his customers by secretly doping them with drugs. The man laced noodles with opium to keep his sales booming, in the hope that addicted customers would keep returning to his restaurant. Unfortunately, for him, he was exposed when one customer tested positive for morphine, the active component found in opium, in a police inspection. The customer told the police that the only thing he had consumed that day was a bowl of noodles at a restaurant. Based on the tip, police officials paid a surprise visit to the restaurant in question. They took a packet of snail power and it was found to contain poppy seed powder.

When questioned, the restaurant owner admitted to planting husks of poppies years ago. The case is still under investigation.

Pic of the day

Groot-est of them all

Caroline Eriksson, a Norwegian cake artist, created a giant gingerbread sculpture of Groot. She went viral when she posted a picture of the popular character from the Guardians of Galaxy movie franchise.

