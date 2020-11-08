The geek gifting guide

MK PubG helmet keychain

Want to buy a gift, but the prices here are too much? Look for this PubG helmet Keychain that is super cheap and quirky.

Price: Rs 159

Where: Amazon

BonZealSilicone superhero keychain

If PubG is not your thing then try this: a collection of miniature superheroes on a keychain. You get five of them for the listed price, so you can gift them to multiple people.

Price: Rs 299

Where: Amazon

Exploding kittens

Exploding Kittens is a fun card game where you have to avoid getting an exploding kitten that will kill you. Kids can play it as well as adults.

Price: Rs 3,099

Where: Boredgame company

Cyberpunk 2077 PC

Don't worry if you can't afford the Collector's edition, you can still get a free official Tshirt, Map of night city, stickers and reversible cover once you have pre-ordered the game.

Price: Rs 2,499

Where: Games The Shop

Cyberpunk 2077 collector's edition

Cyberpunk isn't out yet, but it is gearing up to be a major release for this year. If you are into gaming, this collector's edition comes with a figurine.

Price: Rs 24,999

Where: Games The Shop

Funko Batmobile 50's 80th anniversary

Any Batman fan will appreciate this Funko version of Adam West's Batman complete with his Batmobile.

Price: Rs 2,719

Where: Amazon

Adulting Can Wait

If you are looking for something more desi, try Adulting Can Wait, an Indian take on Cards Against Humanity, tadka mar ke.

Price: Rs 999

Where: Amazon

Lego Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter

Star Wars fans will love this one. It is a Poe Dameron's X-wing set, complete with mini figurines of Poe, Rs 2-D2, Knight of Ren and Jannah.

Price: Rs 8,399

Where: Flipkart

iPad

The cheapest, but still very practical, iPad. Don't go in for an Android here, most options are not as functional

Price: Rs 29,900

Where: Apple online store

iQOO 3

iQOO is relatively unknown, but it comes with a Snapdragon 865, and has air triggers and other gamer-centric features for an unbelievable price.

Price: Rs 29,990

Where: Flipkart

iPad Air

Possibly the best iPad out right now that features the newest Apple A14 Bionic processor.

Price: Rs 54,900

Where: Apple online store

iPhone 12 Pro Max

If Androids are not something you are in to and you still want the very best in a phone try the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Price: Rs 1,29,900

Where: Apple online store

ECOVACS Deebot 500

Robot vacuum cleaners can be expensive, but the ECOVACS Deebot 500 cleans your floor for a fraction of the price. It is also Alexa compatible.

Price: Rs 12,600

Where: Amazon

PlayStation 5

Regardless of how good the Xbox Series X is, the PS5 will still be at the top of many gamers list. You can't buy one yet, but registrations to book one are open.

Price: Rs 49,990

Where: Games The Shop

Lego 42104 Race Truck

For the Lego enthusiasts, the Race Truck box offers a very decent build that can move for a very compelling price.

Price: Rs 1,399

Where: Flipkart

Funko Harry Potter with an invisibility cloak

Potterheads will love this cute little Funko.

Price: Rs 999

Where: Amazon

ASUS ROG 3

If you are looking for the best gaming phone out there, the ASUS ROG 3 has it all. Top specs, loads of features and gaming accessories.

Price: Rs 46,999

Where: Flipkart

Dyson Pure Humidifier PH01

Everyone likes clean air and who better to give you clean and filtered air, but Dyson. You know you want one of these bad boys.

Price: Rs 55,900

Where: Amazon

iPhone SE

The iPhone 12 Pro Max may not be in everyone's budget. So, instead, try the iPhone SE which while being the cheapest iPhone still packs a lot of power.

Price: Rs 39,900

Where: Apple online store

Xbox Series S

If you still want a next-generation console and don't want to spend a huge amount of cash, the Xbox Series S offers an alternative to the Series X.

Price: Rs 34,990

Where: Amazon

Xbox Series X

If you don't want to compromise and get a current-generation console, Xbox Series X should certainly be at the top of your list.

Price: Rs 49,990

Where: Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+

If you want the crème-de-la-crème of robot cleaners, try the Roomba i7+. It automatically charges and throws away any dirt it accumulates into a special bin.

Price: Rs 79,900

Where: Amazon

Mi Air Purifier 3

If you still want to breathe free and not spend a whole load of money, check out the Mi Air Purifier 3 complete with a Hepa filter.

Price: Rs 9,999

Where: Mi India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news