The gender dialogue

Get in touch with your feelings at a performance and discussion that aims to decode the layered subject

Lopamudra Mohanty in performance

From shocking revelations to highly personal, courageous accounts of years of abuse, the past week has been a blatant example of the deep-seated patriarchal rot in our society. So while the #MeToo movement is the effect, the discussion that has emerged from it would be incomplete if it doesn't delve into the cause.

It is this dialogue that Lopamudra Mohanty, Prachi Chaube and Zubin Driver — the team behind Striptease-The Gender Dialogues, Devi, and Devi Rising — aim to facilitate through their ongoing activities in the gender space. This Saturday, they will conduct a workshop that offers participants an opportunity to interact and exchange their feelings on gender issues through improvised performances and discussion.

"We have been working in this space for over a year and a half. So, this is not a reaction to the current developments. But it will certainly help those who find it difficult to understand," explains Driver. He adds that while the act of naming the perpetrator of sexual harassment online offers a moment of catharsis, the deeper psychological ramifications of the experience stay with one.

Speaking of the issues to be brought up at the workshop, Driver points out that patriarchy begins even before a girl is born. "Who is going to say #MeToo for the millions of girls we have lost to foeticide? We also need to discuss how boys and girls are brought up, and how women themselves internalise patriarchy such that they mirror its attitudes rather than deconstructing them," he says.

Before staging the performances which deal with themes including a housewife's confinement to her home, sexualisation of body parts, negotiating personal freedom, and consent, theatre exercises will be conducted for the participants. "Unless you are able to identify and accept your emotions, you cannot identify with the feelings of others," explains Mohanty. "Our aim is to create a space for sharing your thoughts, where you won't be judged. This is not theatre for entertainment. People should go back thinking, and perhaps feeling a little uncomfortable."

On: October 13, 3 pm

At: Kalpataru Estate, Poonam Nagar Road, JVLR.

Call: 9967545419

