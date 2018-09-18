'The Girl In The Spider's Web' trailer 2 out!

hollywood

The Girl In The Spider's Web trailer lives up to its thriller/mystery tag with a sneak peek of the amazing action sequence and catchy background music

Pic Courtesy/ YouTube

A brand new trailer of the Claire Foy-starrer 'The Girl In The Spider's Web' is out and it gives a closer look at the titular outcast vigilante's past. The action-packed trailer lives up to its thriller/mystery tag with a sneak peek of the amazing action sequence and catchy background music.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, the film is an adaptation of David Lagercrantz's novel. The screenplay is penned by Steven Knight, Alvarez and Jay Basu. The cast list of the film also includes Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnove Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps. The film is scheduled to release on November 9 in America, while international rollout will begin in October.

