The Gist of a Skillful Journey of Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth

"Investing is not only saving for the future. It is also spending well in the present! Ever since his school days, he has been eagerly curious about the profession that he happens to practice today. With interest and knowledge, he used to collect ample data to study stocks, shares, and the working of the stock market. He surrounded himself with friends who would share this mutual interest and help him to know more about the concept of share market. Yet when he grew up, he came to know another side of the share market. The power of the market and the buzzing numbers opened the doorways of earning for him. He thus found it to be helpful for earning pocket money. Being a major topic of his interest and a way of earning, currently successful trader and investor, Hariprasad K discovered his days of financial independence and thus began playing with shares! Hence, today he is a successful trader making big fat money and living his dream. With every single sunrise, he gets to know another interesting side of the profession and turns it as an opportunity for the future.

While the whole journey simply sounds like a Bollywood movie story, the reality is way too different and perhaps is not as fancy as it sounds to be! The beginning of the profession and 2 years of trading life were quite tough to take in. With hard work, and keenness to learn further, he soon realized that success will not come easily. Yet he was determined and devoted enough to move ahead with optimism. With the prosperous aid of the internet, he looked on for strategies and techniques to learn the profession. But the results did not seem to fit in with the prevalent conditions of the Indian stock market. But winners never follow the ordinary path. He thus set on to devise his own strategies and ways to practice the profession. With continuous analysis and backtesting, he developed newer strategies based on the prehistoric data.

Perhaps with such excellence and enthusiasm, he bagged jobs and got opportunities to work with Futures First Bangalore and Hedge Equities. That alone, he claims, helped him to add finesse to his skills and improve his understanding of the profession. He again began studying and understanding the whole functioning of NIFTY50 STOCK SHARE MARKET. Later on, he began devising novel strategies for different share markets and distinct conditions for equities, commodities, forex, futures, and options.

Once he was confident enough to have known the whole market to the best of his abilities, he moved on to developing online courses that could enable people with no knowledge of the profession to get started in the stock market and make some strong decisions that could fetch profit too!

Through his firm, Livelong Wealth, and with the help of a team of skilled traders who have been in the running for more than 5 years, he has been able to achieve his goals. He is an ardent professional who believes in sharing knowledge and helping people to take wise and planned decisions related to finance. With over 500+ clients, he continues to educate and guide about finance, helping people achieving financial freedom, and becoming independent. He strives to be the best version of himself while he aims to do better for society!

