Ayush Mehra talks about his web series Operation MBBS

Ayush Mehra believes he was destined to be part of Dice Media's Operation MBBS. Even though he was keen to collaborate with director Amrit Raj Gupta of Gullak fame, the actor was initially compelled to turn the project down as he had allotted his dates to another series. "However, eight days before the shoot kicked off, I was replaced. That's when founders Anirudh [Pandita] and Aditi [Shrivastava] offered me Operation MBBS," he grins.

The road ahead was not easy for Mehra, who claims that his "first audition was so sh*#*y that even Amrit rejected me". But the young actor's heart was set on the medical drama — after getting a finer understanding of the brief, he auditioned for the role again. "By evening, I got a call stating that I was chosen for the role [of Nishant]. Waiting for that call was worse than waiting for my exam results."

The artiste is surprised at the lack of medical dramas in India considering they offer ample scope for storytelling. "Sanjeevani was my only reference. Where do you see medical shows in India, barring a few sketches?" questions the actor, who was earlier seen in Mom & Co, and Minus One on YouTube. With the first season being loved by fans, he indicates that a second edition may be in the pipeline.

A popular face in sketches, Mehra is happy that he is able to explore the long format series with Operation MBBS. "Long format series offer character arc and growth, unlike sketches that are wrapped up in a day. Here, the director's vision comes into play."

