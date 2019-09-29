The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan wins the Breakthrough Talent Of The Year award

Sara Ali Khan has several reasons to be on cloud nine. She made a fantastic debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and went on to star in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster, Simmba, along with Ranveer Singh. Now, at the recently concluded GQ Men of the Year awards, she was conferred with the Breakthrough Talent Of The Year title. With two back to back hits, there's absolutely no reason why she doesn't deserve to be bestowed with the title.

She slayed on the red carpet with her persona and outfit. It was a perfect LBD that complemented her minimal make-up, bright lipstick and shiny bright eyes. Khan happens to own as many as 11 brand endorsements with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs 30 crore. Out of all the actors that made their debuts last year, Khan happens to be the most promising. Her candidness and candor have already impressed her critics and fans alike.

There's a lot of poise and panache with which she carries and conducts herself at events and interviews. As far as her craft is concerned, she'll get a great opportunity in Imtiaz Ali's next untitled with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which releases on February 14, 2020. She then steps into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor in the remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan himself. This comedy opens in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

