'The Government will take effective steps to tackle the economic challenges'

Assures Arvind Sawant, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises while speaking at the inauguration of INDCON Conclave organised by MIT-WPU

A picture of the personalities present at INDCON inauguration ceremony. Pic/ Chaitraly Deshkmukh

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government is taking effective steps to address the burning issues of Economic slowdown, unemployment and population explosion. And the effects of these steps will be seen within 15 days," said Arvind Sawant, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India at the inauguration of the INDCON (Industry Academia Conclave) organised by MIT World Peace University on Friday.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman Blue Star, Mumbai, Nanik Rupani, President of Neutron Electronic Systems, Rahul Karad, Executive President, MIT World Peace University, Dr. S. Parasurama, Vice-Chancellor, MIT WPU,Prof.Dr.Shrihari Honwad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MIT WPU, Mr.Praveen Patil and Sawrabh Shaha.

Arvind Sawant said, "To become a smart city we need to ensure that it gets a proper system for water, electricity and public transport. Along with the industrial and education sectors, the whole city needs to make a strong resolve for this." He further added, "We all know that the upcoming generation is moving towards automation and robotics. But this cannot be a reality if we do not have skilled labour to bring them to reality. Hence we should be concentrating on creating skilled labour realising this dream and the major responsibility lies on the educational institutes of this country. Such conclaves organised by MIT World Peace University are commendable and I appreciate their efforts."

Shailesh Haribhakti said, "Research is the base for every company to move forward. The Government should acknowledge this and make a strong policy for it. In future Nuclear Power and Energy are going to be the front runners in the industry, and hence the industry and educational institutes should tap this trend and plan their structure accordingly."

Rahul V. Karad said, "There are more than four thousand engineering colleges in India. The Indian Government should come forward and create an environment of innovation and research. The major reason behind the success stories of institutes like TISS and Pilani is that they focused on research and had huge supportive funding.”

Nanik Rupani said, "My company is a pioneer in telecommunications and video conferencing. Today, we see revolutionary changes in every sector. Countries like Russia have made tremendous progress and today we see them giving guns in the hands of Robots. Artificial Intelligence is tomorrow’s buzz word."

Prof. Prasad Khandekar gave the opening remarks and briefed about the objectives and relevance of such conclaves. MIT World Peace University signed many MoUs with leading companies in the conclave too. Prof. Gautam Bapat compeered the program and also gave the vote of thanks.

