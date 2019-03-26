The guy I am dating is aggressive, possessive

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am dating someone who isn't the person he appeared to be when we first met. He was courteous and charming on our early dates, but soon started becoming aggressive and possessive. He wants to know who I hang out with, who my friends are, what my colleagues are like and doesn't like it when I ask him questions about his personal life. He has an ex-wife with whom he shares custody of a son. This doesn't bother me as much as his behaviour does. Should I ignore his habits and have a relationship with him? I can try and change him because I think he is a decent person at heart.

Getting into any relationship in the hope of changing someone is a bad idea, because it means you aren't comfortable with the way that person is. If you want to get into a relationship, you should do it only when you are comfortable with who the person is, and accept him or her the way they are. Everything you say about this man goes against what a partner should be like, because if he's aggressive and possessive now, what makes you believe he will change after you get into a relationship with him? I think you need to analyse your feelings a little more objectively. Speak to family or friends about him too, preferably with those who know him.

My girlfriend and I have different political views that are starting to cause some serious friction between us. How do we stop fighting about this?

It's perfectly okay for people in a relationship to have radically different opinions about anything and everything, provided they understand why they choose to be together, and recognise that anything that doesn't concern them directly can be kept aside when they are together. You and your girlfriend have not discussed this honestly, and need to. Speak about why you choose to be together.

