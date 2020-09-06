The handiwork of kids

This year has been tricky in every sense of the word, but thank God for the Internet which has us sail through. Look, how it has made cool chefs and DIY gurus out of us! Having said that, this writer sometimes feels that parenthood—with or without a pandemic—brings out the artist in you. You sit down and make a drawing or two to help your child in class or involuntarily think of funky ways to recycle that empty carton from Amazon delivery before you eventually give up and dump it. Recently, Disney India announced their new show with Harun Robert called Imagine That. Back in the pre-YouTube days, we watched his show on television and promised to make a few things, but never really got around to it.

For children these days, DIY craft is more fun and accessible. There are two-storied hobby supplies stores and online delivery of any material is a thing. We lived in the age of Camel. Now, kids watch 5-Minute Crafts on Instagram. That upcycling is a big narrative in the content makes it interesting for entrepreneur Deepa Nankani Javeri and her seven-year-old daughter Mishka. "She has been making dresses and accessories for her dolls using balloons, reusing bottles for night lamps and planters, and making crop tops from her old T-shirts. She even paints my nails, and has taught me how to use a flat iron for making curls. It's addictive in a good way," says Javeri.

For fun with paper



Sushma Shetty and son Nirvedh are craft buddies. They have recently started using clay to express themselves

Tonni Art and Craft; KIDS Craft

Seven-year-old Prisha loves Tonni art and craft (@tonni_art_and_craft) on YouTube. She stumbled on the page while voice searching for making origami paper bags and has been revisiting it since. From cute paper pencil boxes to money banks and paper cups, everything is made with paper. The Javeri family also loves paper craft and they ardently follow KIDS craft on YouTube.

"The channel has simple paper craft ideas that she enjoys and attempts on her own. It's a great way to develop her interest in origami."

Have a blast with colour



Rashmi Hemrajani watching a DIY video with her twins Ryan and Ethan

The Artful Parent, Red Ted Art

Soft skills trainer Rashmi Hemrajani follows The Artful Parent for her three-year-old twins Ryan and Ethan Henriques. "It's a fun blog with some interesting how-tos and creative learning activities for preschoolers. Their content is simple, age-appropriate and so much fun that it inspires parents to get creative too. I personally love their videos on raised salt painting, and how to use oil pastels. They use everyday materials like clay, pipe cleaners, corn, salad spinners, and pasta, making the craft more relatable for children," she says.



Toddlers Ryan and Ethan love to paint

They also follow Red Ted Art that has some easy pre-school crafts and free printables for DIY ornaments. These are a great way of teaching children new concepts. For instance, the 5 Constellations every child should know printable teaches them about the night sky.

Go desi



Deepa Nankani Javeri and daughter Mishka engrossed in a DIY project. Javeri says Mishka loves making dresses and accessories for her dolls

Creative Art

Creative Art on YouTube sees host Nilima Mistry makes India-inspired paintings, clay work, decoupage, resin art, meenakari, relief art, sculpture painting and more. "Short, precise videos show us how to find replacements for the authentic materials craftsmen once used to deliver a similar effect," says Shetty.

Make the most

Of waste GADAC DIY; Fashion Pixies

A kid-friendly, best of waste art channel is GADAC DIY. Here, the host makes great home decor pieces from waste materials and basic cardboard, newspaper and acrylic colours. "These decor items look so elegant that we can get a budget-friendly room makeover done whenever we get bored with the existing one," says Shetty. Fashion Pixies sees the host make rental-home-friendly decor items by recycling plastic and paper. Craft Arena is another good channel for videos on bottle art and glass painting. "Instead of throwing the ketchup and juice bottles away, you can use them to create beautiful bottle decor pieces. Most of the videos are in Hindi, but show every minute detail clearly," Shetty adds.

Keep it cool with clay

Creative Cat

Homemaker Sushma Shetty and her nine-year-old son Nirvedh are craft buddies and have now started using clay as a medium to express themselves. They follow Creative Cat on YouTube, wherein the host mostly makes decor pieces using clay. "Her teaching technique is simple and easy to understand for kids too. The materials are available and, in fact, she teaches you how to make our own clay, gesso, texture paste, 3D liners and glass colours at home, which turn out to be quite economical. I also love her videos on making stunning decor items using the waste lying at home," says Shetty.

