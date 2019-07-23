The happy toy story

things-to-do

It's like a forest lacking trees or a room without windows, as rightly observed by Durdana Halim, founder of Nanhe Munne Bachche, a community project that aims to provide basic amenities to Aanganwadis and Balwadis

Have you ever thought about how it would be to grow up without the kitschy kitchen set that made you aspire to become a chef; or the action figures that made you feel like a superhero? Can you imagine a childhood without toys, games or books? It's like a forest lacking trees or a room without windows, as rightly observed by Durdana Halim, founder of Nanhe Munne Bachche, a community project that aims to provide basic amenities to Aanganwadis and Balwadis. Operating in 20 villages around Purushwadi, their aim is to make necessary educational equipment accessible to underprivileged children. When asked about how the donations help, Halim shares: "Without these, these kids are more likely to drop out of school where they end up having to deal with a lifetime of social exclusion, low earnings and exploitation," before urging Mumbaikars to contribute to her efforts.

Call: 9869105626 to donate towards the initiative

