The healthier poha

There are many varieties of poha, all as healthy as the next one, that make for an ideal breakfast option. The dadpe pohe, which originated in the Konkan, is considered to be a healthy, raw recipe where unlike other variations, it receives the dum treatment. "This means that all the ingredients are mixed together and covered with a lid so that the flavours are blended and absorbed. This process is called 'dadpne' in Marathi, and hence the name," explains Shradul Yeole, owner and chef at Jivhala, a Maharashtrian eatery in Kandivali East.

Ingredients

. 1 cup thin poha flakes

. 1/4 cup grated fresh coconut

. 1/4 onion, finely chopped

. 1 tbsp peanuts

. 1 tsp oil

. 1/4 cup coriander leaves

. 1 tbsp lemon juice

. Salt and sugar to taste

Whole Spices

. 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

. 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

. A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Instructions

1. Mix the poha flakes with coconut and chopped onion.

2. Put a plate on top of the bowl with the mixture. Put a heavy utensil on top of it. Keep it aside for 10 minutes.

3. Heat the oil and shallow fry the peanuts till they turn brown.

4. Remove the excess oil from it and keep aside.

5. In the same oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and hing. Mix well.

6. Add green chillies and curry leaves, and mix.

7. Now pour this over the poha mixture.

8. Add lemon juice, salt, coriander leaves. Seal and let it rest for five minutes before serving.

