The Hindu Zone: Building Student Confidence Amidst COVID-19 Woes

Virtual education is the need of the time when the world is reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic since schools, colleges; tuitions are shut down for the past 4 months. Realizing the need of students to continue their studies unabated, thehinduzone.com, a website is playing the pivotal role of a competent mentor. With its virtual classes, thehinduzone.com is offering help even to institutions having either smaller or larger batch sizes to handle. With the help of this website, students have found a great solution to their study woes.

We are also taking care of full gratification of students as The Online classes taken on thehinduzone.com portal are completely interactive sessions where students can do one to one interaction with the faculty. Moreover, visual interaction with faculty is also available. As the students can see and listen to the teacher, in the same manner the faculty can also see and listen to the students, which is the same thing that happens in an offline class. If any student is hesitant to ask doubts in front of everyone, we have a solution for that also - Private Chat facility is also present in thehinduzone.com. Some of our clients taking classes through hinduzone.com are Plutus IAS, Yojna IAS, etc. A free to paid version of this web portal is available according to the need of teachers or institutions. Feel free to try this platform and you will surely be satisfied.

The website offers a comparison between various institutes, on the basis of their batch-size, study material, test-series, faculty members, fees, etc and then allow the student to make an informed decision. Students who are finding themselves at the crossroads vis-à-vis their preparation for various entrance examinations will also find a caring guide in the form of this website, which was launched by Niyati & Anjali, two female managers-turned-career counsellors, and the objective of that is to select a proper coaching through counselling. Few students look for small batches whereas others need direct communication with faculties. Students are in mere confusion about where to invest, which will be the best academies for them, where will they get the exact quality of education they are looking for?

We listen to the requirements of the students, their area of concerns and then advise them the top institutes according to their needs. We are here to satisfy all your queries. Thehinduzone.com is taking care of the online classes as well as preparatory studies of thousands of students through its innovative approach to education.

The online classes on thehinduzone.com take complete care of the student’s educational needs. Interactive sessions are organized on a regular basis, facilitating visual interaction, so that the faculty and students are face-to-face in case of doubt-resolution.

The website is also working with large and small institutions, with different batch sizes, to ensure that there is no roadblock in the educational process. The Institutes associated with thehinduzone.com can create a portal dedicated to themselves and upload their study materials, questionnaires, test assessments, video lectures, etc, so that the respective batches can access the same as per requirement.

To uphold the spirit of education even in these trying times is the best service to the student community and Niyati & Anjali are doing a great job at that! Thehinduzone.com is doing everything to create a suitable atmosphere for both the tutor and the student. To encourage the use of their website among students, it has made available a free version too of their web-portal, although there is a paid version too for those who can afford to pay.

Getting ready for such tough exams like that of UPSC, Bank PO, IIT, NEET, etc is a daunting task in itself and now, with COVID-19 upon us, this task just got even more difficult with the absence of offline classes. In this scenario, thehinduzone.com is doing a yeoman’s service for the student community and helping them realize their money’s worth.

