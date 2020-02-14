The hissing plate
A sizzler festival at Juhu's iconic Alfredo's is giving the family outing favourite a new twist. Here are six other places where you can try innovative platters around the city
Smoky touch
The holy smoke one at this eatery is a spicy cottage cheese steak with roasted garlic fried rice, buttered vegetables, French fries and hummus, which comes enveloped in a cloud of smoke. "We wanted to give complete meals with proteins, veggies, and starch married together with a savoury sauce. We serve them on a crackling hot spade, which helps stimulate all senses simultaneously," says chef Jyotika Malik.
At Olive Bistro and Bar, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.
Time 11 am to 12.30 am
Call 9820703331
Cost Rs 690
Festival of global flavours
Speaking about their most popular American BBQ chicken sizzler, a variant of which has been served at this Malad eatery for over 20 years, Jasjit Singh Keer, executive chef and partner, says, "It is a grilled boneless chicken, marinated with seasoning, prepared in home-made BBQ sauce. The Mexican chimichanga is another favourite that uses the sizzler format."
At Alfredos, 1, Pleasant Park, New Link Road, Malad West.
Time 11 am to 12 am
Call 8070666030
Cost Rs 480
Bibimbap sizzler
This eatery has given a Korean spin to sizzlers, with a krapow chicken hot stone rice or bibimbap presentation. The rice is put on a hot stone and sauce poured on, infusing it with the smokiness of the stone. "This also forms a thin, crisp layer at the bottom, keeping it hot longer," says chef Paul Kinny, culinary director, The St. Regis Mumbai.
At By the Mekong, The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel.
Time 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 12 am
Call 8291926986
Cost Rs 1,250 onwards
Veggie delight
If you are looking for vegetarian options, the cottage cheese shashlik with grilled paneer cubes skewered with bell pepper and onion at this eatery will woo you. They also have a vegan option with tofu with a creamy coconut base and paprika sauce. "We've been serving the dish since our inception. It's home-made and has a continental twist," says Monaz Irani, chef and founder.
At Plate & Pint, Dhun Abad, 106 B, Desai Road.
Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm
Call 7045361991
Cost Rs 495
Taste of history
Serving patrons since 1989, this bar in Colaba was one of the earliest eateries to serve this dish. "The idea behind the sizzler was to have everything on a plate and eaten hot till the last bite. Once our patrons appreciated this unique blend, variations were made," says chef Manpreet Alhuwalia. You can try out classics like their cube steak.
At Headquarters (By Cafe Royal), 166, MG Road, Colaba.
Time 12 pm to 1 am
Call 9819506413
cost Rs 775
Family outing
With two types of rice and sizzlers, four appetisers, sauteed veggies and three sauces, this joint family sizzler can easily be shared by a group of five, as it also has rice and noodles. "It's ideal for those who love Chinese food. We have chicken, fish and prawn versions in hot garlic, Thai basil and other sauces," shares chef and co-owner, Harmeet Singh.
At Mini Punjab Lakeside, JVLR, Powai.
Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 12 am
Call 9699958688
Cost Rs 3,999
A DIY meal
This eatery's USP is that they allow you to customise your sizzler. You get to pick your protein, two starches, mixed vegetables and sauce. "You can choose from choices like cottage cheese, lobster, chicken, and sauces such as peri peri, smoked BBQ and pepperita," says chef Juliano Rodrigues.
At Out of the Blue, 14, Road Number 4, Khar West. time 8 am to 1 am
Call 9324839393
Cost Rs 550
