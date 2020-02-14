The hissing plate

Smoky touch

The holy smoke one at this eatery is a spicy cottage cheese steak with roasted garlic fried rice, buttered vegetables, Fre­nch fries and hummus, which comes enveloped in a cloud of smoke. "We wanted to give complete meals with proteins, veggies, and starch married together with a savoury sauce. We serve them on a crackling hot spade, which helps stimulate all senses simultaneously," says chef Jyotika Malik.

At Olive Bistro and Bar, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.

Time 11 am to 12.30 am

Call 9820703331

Cost Rs 690

Festival of global flavours

Speaking about their most popular American BBQ chicken sizzler, a variant of which has been served at this Malad eatery for over 20 years, Jasjit Singh Keer, executive chef and partner, says, "It is a grilled boneless chicken, marinated with seasoning, prepared in home-made BBQ sauce. The Mexican chimichanga is another favourite that uses the sizzler format."

At Alfredos, 1, Pleasant Park, New Link Road, Malad West.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 8070666030

Cost Rs 480

Bibimbap sizzler

This eatery has given a Korean spin to sizzlers, with a krapow chicken hot stone rice or bibimbap presentation. The rice is put on a hot stone and sauce poured on, infusing it with the sm­okiness of the stone. "This also forms a thin, crisp layer at the bottom, keeping it hot longer," says chef Paul Kinny, culinary director, The St. Regis Mumbai.

At By the Mekong, The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 12 am

Call 8291926986

Cost Rs 1,250 onwards

Veggie delight

If you are looking for vegetarian options, the cottage cheese sh­ashlik with grilled paneer cubes skewered with bell pepper and onion at this eatery will woo you. They also have a vegan option with tofu with a creamy coconut base and paprika sauce. "We've been serving the dish since our inception. It's home-made and has a continental twist," says Monaz Irani, chef and founder.

At Plate & Pint, Dhun Abad, 106 B, Desai Road.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 7045361991

Cost Rs 495

Taste of history

Serving patrons since 1989, this bar in Colaba was one of the earliest eateries to serve this dish. "The idea behind the sizzler was to have everything on a plate and eaten hot till the last bite. Once our patrons appreciated this unique blend, variations were made," says chef Manpreet Alhuwalia. You can try out classics like their cube steak.

At Headquarters (By Cafe Royal), 166, MG Road, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9819506413

cost Rs 775

Family outing

With two types of rice and sizzlers, four appetisers, sauteed veggies and three sauces, this joint family sizzler can easily be shared by a group of five, as it also has rice and noodles. "It's ideal for those who love Ch­inese food. We have chicken, fish and prawn versions in hot garlic, Thai basil and other sauces," shares chef and co-owner, Harmeet Singh.

At Mini Punjab Lakeside, JVLR, Powai.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 12 am

Call 9699958688

Cost Rs 3,999

A DIY meal

This eatery's USP is that they allow you to customise your sizzler. You get to pick yo­ur protein, two starches, mi­xed vegetables and sauce. "You can choose from ch­oices like cottage cheese, lo­bster, chicken, and sauces such as pe­ri peri, smoked BBQ and pe­pperita," says chef Juliano Rodrigues.

At Out of the Blue, 14, Road Number 4, Khar West. time 8 am to 1 am

Call 9324839393

Cost Rs 550

