The holy month of Ramadan: Origin, significance and celebration

culture

The revelation of the Quran is believed to have occurred to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan. Hence Muslims fast during this month as a way to commemorate the revelation of the holy book, Quran

Representational image

Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims began with the sighting of the new moon on May 6 and is expected to end in the first week of June. This is considered to be the most sacred occasion and is observed throughout the ninth month also known as Ramadan of the Islamic calendar. The holy event is observed by the Muslims by fasting, praying, practicing extreme self-restraint, doing charitable activities and all other actions recommended by Islam.

Origin

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar was also a part of the Arab calendar. The name 'Ramadan' is derived from the Arabic word “ar-ramad” which means scorching heat. According to Islamic history, Gabriel, an angel appeared to Prophet Muhammad and revealed the Quran to him in 610 A.D. This revelation, Laylat Al-Qadar or the “Night of Power”, is believed to have occurred during the month of Ramadan. Hence Muslims fast during this month as a way to commemorate the revelation of the holy book, Quran.

The month of observance

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims aim to grow stronger spiritually to get closer to Allah. This is done by reciting the Quran, praying and making their actions selfless, and abstaining lying and fighting. â¨â¨Throughout the month, Muslims fast and refrain themselves from sexual intercourse between sunrise to sunset. Fasting during this month is obligatory for all Muslims, except for the pregnant, ill, traveling, elderly and menstruating.

The evening meals are opportunities for all the Muslims to gather with the community and open the fast together. The pre-dawn breakfast usually occurs early at 4:00 a.m. before the first prayer of the day and the evening meal called 'iftar' begins once the sunset prayer is offered. Since the Prophet Mohammad ended his fast with a glass of water and dates, Muslims start and end their fast with dates.

Celebrations

The last day of Ramadan is celebrated with zeal and joy where the Muslim community celebrates 'Eid al-Fitr' which is three days of festivities where they gather to pray, exchange gifts, eat and pay their respects to deceased relatives. 'Eid-al-Fitr' is a grand celebration as it is a day of recognizance of God for the Islamic community.

Though its a month observed by the Muslim community, it is celebrated by everyone. People of different communities come together to join the Muslims observing the fast to accompany them for the meals. It is a grand event where people from different cultures feast together at the same table. In Mumbai, Mohammed Ali Road is the hub of meals where people come to feast during Ramadan. This street witnesses people of different cultures coming together and celebrate this holy month.

#RamadanKareem to everyone who’s fasting this month! May you have a holy and blessed Ramadan with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MpFePcvYJF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 6, 2019

My greetings to the Muslim community on the beginning of Ramzan month. The holy month of Ramzan stands for strengthening the bonds of unity, peace and harmony in our society. May these bonds are strengthened further in days to come. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2019

May Allah Almighty help us understand the true spirit of this holy month and may He direct us all towards the right path. Ameen. Ramzan Mubarak. — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) May 6, 2019

Greetings on the start of the holy month of Ramzan. May this auspicious month further the spirit of harmony, happiness and brotherhood in our society. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Ramzan Mubarik to everyone from me and my family. May this Ramzan bring a lot of blessings to you and your loved ones. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 6, 2019

Ramzan Mubarak. May Allah shower His countless blessings upon us all. Ramzan is a month of reflection and compassion. I hope that as a nation we are able to reflect on our role in making Pakistan a more equitable nation where rule of law and justice reign supreme. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 6, 2019

On the beginning of the auspicious month of Ramzan, I wish all of you and your family lots of goodness, happiness and peace. May you be showered with love and care. #RamzanMubarak pic.twitter.com/EdrfR04ICZ

— Chowkidar syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) May 7, 2019

So may this holy month of Ramadan bestow happiness and peace on everyone.

Also Read: Mumbai: Places around the city to enjoy biryani with a twist

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Stories of the day

Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned

Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada

Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'

Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family

Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon