The House with a clock in its walls: Dull and unimpressive

The special effects in the movie, The House With A Clock In Its Walls are strictly ok. Cate Blanchett does herself proud by putting on a valiant effort but Jack Black is so lacklustre that it becomes dull and disappointing.

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in The House with a Clock in Its Walls

The House With A Clock In Its Walls

U/A; Comedy, Fantasy, Family

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Black, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Williams

Director: Eli Roth

A title like this can be a put-off by itself. Horror film expert Eli Roth's first adaptation of a literary work, John Bellair's novel of the same name, a Gothic attempt at family film horror fantasy, is so uninteresting that it could put you off to sleep.

The story is routine. A tragically orphaned pre-teen misfit Lewis( Owen Vaccaro) finds himself alienated in his new school, misses his dead parents, and tries to impress a potential friend Tarby(Sunny Suljic) by misusing his new found magical powers. His kooky uncle Jonathan (Jack Black) and the latter's spinster neighbour Mrs Zimmerman(Cate Blanchett) are not amused though.

The special effects are strictly ok. Owen Vaccaro as Lewis fails to tug at our heartstrings. Blanchett does herself proud by putting on a valiant effort but Black is so lacklustre that every frame he is in becomes dull and disappointing. That's too much in the negative for a film that has him as the main lead.

