The House with a Clock in Its Walls to release in India in September

Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Eric Kripke, The House with a Clock in Its Walls follows the 10-year-old Lewis, who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart



The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett starrer horror fantasy "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" will release in India in September this year. The film, which is based on John Bellairs's novel of the same name, will be released by Reliance Entertainment in India, said a press release.

Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Eric Kripke, the film follows the 10-year-old Lewis, who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

It also features Owen Vaccaro, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic. The film is produced by Mythology Entertainment's Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt as well as Kripke.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever