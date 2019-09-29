The Housefull 4 trailer crosses 38 million views on Youtube in just 24 hours

The trailer of one of the successful comedy franchises, Housefull 4 was unveiled on September 27, 2019. The trailer is a fun-filled laughter riot with utmost chaos and confusion at its peak. Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy with each of the actors having two avatars in the film. First, from the ancient period of 1419 and secondly their modern-age character from 2019. The story that started 600 years ago will finally get completed in 2019, said the films' actors as they shared their respective posters on social media.

The trailer crossed over 38 million views in just 24 hours on all platforms and it shows how much the fans are loving this period comedy.

The trailer launch event was one of it's kind as all the cast members were present for the launch, all dressed up in their avatars from 1419 and the cherry on top was that the trailer was simultaneously projected in India, Australia, UK, and Dubai!

Housefull is one of the most-loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. With each passing installment, the scale of the film gets bigger and better. Chunky Panday as the iconic Aakhri Pasta entertains the audience with the quirks of the character.

The film is India's first reincarnation comedy and also the most expensive one. Over 75 crores have been spent by Nadiadwala Grandsons only on the VFX. It's bigger in size and scale and hopefully should be much ahead of the first three films in the franchise in the comedic quotient.

Until now, the franchise would occupy the summer slot for its release. However, this year, Housefull 4 has sealed the Diwali slot. With none of the Khans' releasing their film on the festival, Akshay Kumar is making the most out of this auspicious festive release date. Reportedly, Akshay might also rap for this reincarnation comedy.

With a superlative cast, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

