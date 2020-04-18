The hunt for Randeep Hooda's next project, Mard's leading lady, goes on...

Come May 1, Randeep Hooda was to take his film, Mard, on floors in Uttar Pradesh. With the lockdown being extended to May 3, the makers may have to alter their schedule, but producer Rahul Mittra and director Sai Kabir are not complaining. The unforeseen break has been a blessing in disguise for the makers who are utilising the time to zero in on the film's leading lady.

"The track of the leading lady is crucial to the film. Ideally, we were supposed to finish casting by the first week of April. However, now that we have more time, we are [scouting for more options]. The casting director has been mailing [self-taped] auditions to us, and we will soon finalise an actor," informs Mittra.



Rahul Mittra

The filmmaker adds that the pre-production work on the drama is progressing smoothly despite the current restrictions. "We are all working from home, and I am in touch with Sai, Randeep and the executive producer. We are looking at this period as a boon since it allows us to invest more time in the script." In telling a love story from the perspective of an Indian alpha male, the makers hope to showcase various facets of the Indian male personality. "Randeep is picky about his projects. So when you have someone like him on board, you are all the more confident [about your product]. I know this subject will raise eyebrows, I'm prepared for it," signs off Mittra.

