The ideal idol

The Tree Ganesha and more (indoors)

Why does Ganeshotsav end in visarjan? Mythology says that a Ganesha idol needs to be immersed after being worshipped for days because he was a guest at your home and now needs to return to his abode. The visarjan is symbolic of the Lord's journey to Kailash, his home, where he carries with him all the troubles of his devotees.



Vinitha Ramchandani, Author, storyteller, mother of two

Many religious practices have scientific basis and the immersion of idols is no exception. A Ganesha idol used to be made from the clay or silt of ponds, tanks or rivers. When old clay would be dug out from the source, it made way for fresh rainwater that was tabled underground to travel to the surface. After 10 days, when the idol made from the same soil was immersed, it had been infused with turmeric, herbs and other organic material of worship that were good for life such as fish and turtles in the water bodies. The same applies for Durga Puja. Only here, soil from the banks of the Ganga is used to make the idol.

What do you think our ancestors would have done had they realised that in the future, nobody would remember the reason behind this practice? And that we would try to make colossal idols of plaster of Paris, which wouldn't sink to the bottom of the ocean and only pollute nature?

For the last few years, there has been a small movement for reclaiming the traditional way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Its key facet is returning to the use of organic material for idol making. The Tree Ganesha by Dattadri is one such initiative. This year too, along with making his signature tree Ganesha, the Worli-based artist-sculptor and his team have been visiting schools across Mumbai to teach children how to make their own Ganesha idols.

He then uses poster colours to paint the idol and accessorises with robes and jewellery. Dattadri, who has extended operations to Pune, Ahmedabad, Jalgaon and Surat, has his workshop full of beautiful tree Ganeshas of different sizes. This year, each Ganesha is embedded with neem tree seeds. Every tree Ganesha bought from his workshop comes with fertiliser, a pot and instructions on idol care and visarjan. The neem sapling can remain in the pot for a year and then needs to be replanted.

You, too, can make your own Bappa. Take red mud, readily available at potteries or Kumbharwada in Dharavi (you can also buy shadu, or natural clay, which is more malleable than red mud, online). Add water to make the clay as soft as chapatti atta and create your Ganesha idol. A red mud Ganesha takes four to five days to dry. When it rains, six days under the fan is good enough.

Like Dattadri, you too can embed your home-made, environment-friendly Bappa with seeds and watch with pride as they sprout after you dissolve the idol in a pot.

Whether you make your own Ganesha or buy an eco-friendly idol, this festival, be the change.

