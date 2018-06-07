The Incredibles director credits film to John Lasseter

"The Incredibles" director Brad Bird says that John Lasseter, the chief creative officer (CEO) of Pixar Animation Studios, charged with workplace misconduct, was responsible for taking the film reach Disney

The Incredibles director Brad Bird says that John Lasseter, the chief creative officer (CEO) of Pixar Animation Studios, charged with workplace misconduct, was responsible for taking the film reach Disney. At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, there was little mention of the Pixar CEO, currently on leave for workplace misconduct. The new film marks the first premiere for Pixar since Lasseter went on leave last year.

"We only know what you know. John was very involved with this film and 'The Incredibles' never would have been made at Disney if John hadn't defended us when we were in our early days," Bird told hollywoodreporter.com.

