Ritik Pratap Singh follows an unpredictable route, scarcely interjected by insights into anything other than India's politics. Coming from a political background and himself being the leader of a very reputed political party, Bhartiya Janta Party, Ritik Pratap Singh knows how dirty and benefiting politics can be, all depending upon what the politician offer. In an attempt to valourize almost every breath he has ever taken, Ritik Pratap Singh is in the good books of many prominent and powerful political leaders, cabinet ministers, National leaders all because of his good work for this nation. Carrying out charity selflessly is one of the deeds that Ritik Pratap Singh has been implementing from his heart, without expecting a reward. He also aims to raise funds for foundations that help children improve their quality of life and is surely the Indian Youth Icon Ritik Pratap Singh of India.

The Indian Youth Icon Ritik Pratap Singh, focuses on the overall development of the youth. Some of the more interesting revelations about him are that apart from being a politician he also has an entrepreneurial spirit. Owning many contract and consultancy type firms that provide the youth with aid for their education and placements all over the world, Ritik Pratap Singh has successfully made their lives healthier. He co-partnered with Dharmendra Singh, Nishant Bisoa, Pankaj Pandey, Ujjwal Pratap Singh, all holding a strong vision to empower the coming generation, the youth of India. Some people set aside their pains to relieve the pain of others. The versatile personality apart from being a compassionate social worker is also an entrepreneur and has successfully laid the foundations of his multi-dollar businesses in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. He has always dreamt of making the world a better place for one and all, and with his small efforts, he aspires to inspire others in such deeds. It is due to his, this act of nature that makes him precious and soulful that manages to draw moments of earthiness.

