The Indo-Jap cultural swap

A festival will feature Indian learners of the Japanese language perform folk dances, while expats will present all things Indian including a rendition of Jana Gana Mana

Students from Mumbai University rehearse a dance sequence

On the sultry morning of Dussehra, the only sound echoing through the Kalina campus of Mumbai University is that of bats having a gala time atop the lush tree cover of the premises. But as the arterial road of the campus winds around the main canteen, a group of 25-odd students can be seen catching their breath during what seems like a break between rigorous practice sessions. Their Bunkasai, or annual day, is round the corner and there is no time to waste.



A performance from the 2017 edition

An initiative of Sarita Sundaram, president of the Teachers Association of Japanese — Mumbai, who started the festival in 2007, it gives a platform to students of Japanese in the city to showcase their love for the language through cultural programmes.



Sarita Sundaram

"[Before the annual day] there used to be a speech contest for students. I wanted to have a festival where they could just come, perform and have fun, without the stress of competition involved," shares Sundaram, ahead of the 2018 edition this Saturday, where students from institutes across Mumbai will perform. The Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai has supported the festival.



A performance at an earlier edition

Back at the campus, Gargee Rajesh Shirodkar, student of advanced diploma part II, shares what the festival means to her batchmates and juniors pursuing part-time courses in Japanese offered by the university. "We are all here for the love of the language. Our aim is to present the true essence of Japanese culture before the people of Mumbai," she says, as she gets up to direct fellow performers to don their happi coats (traditional straight-sleeved coats worn to festivals) and take position to rehearse Soran Bushi, a fishermen's folk dance from Hokkaidu.

Within minutes, dancers file up and begin their synchronised, somewhat martial movements to the rhythmic beats, as they also sing along. "The fisherfolk of Japan are a hard-working community that depends on physical strength. So, this dance form is quite different from the delicate movements of Japanese fan dance," Shirodkar explains. Another dance form that the group will be presenting is Senbonzakura that captures the ephemeral spirit of the season of sakura or cherry blossoms in the island nation.



The Aragaki couple

A Japanese classroom- based drama that revolves around the journey of learning the language is also part of the line-up. "It's a funny take on the mispronunciation of words and other silly mistakes that can really test the teacher's patience! It also explores why people learn Japanese," she says. And that's a question we put to the group. "It was food and anime that got me into it," says Ariba Sajid. Her batchmate Chaitra Ramesh adds, "As an Indian you feel close to other Asian cultures because they are as traditional as we are." For Kirti Gavas, it's the discipline and punctuality of the Japanese that drew her to their language. And for Shirodkar, a black belt in karate, the martial arts of the country was her inspiration.



A member of Spice Madams

It isn't just one-way communication at the festival, though. Japanese expats in the city have an interesting plan lined up for Mumbaikars, too. Sundaram swears by the singing prowess of the Aragaki couple, who will be singing Jana Gana Mana at the event, while Spice Madams, a dance troupe, will show their love for Bollywood moves. Nature's Basket, a Japanese band, and students of the Mumbai Japanese School will perform as well. Cultural workshops on ikebana, origami, calligraphy, yukata-wearing and the well-known Japanese tea ceremony will be hosted next Saturday.

ON October 20, 2.30 to 5.30 pm (annual fest)

AT YB Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point

Email taj.mumbai@gmail.com

ON October 27, 11 am to 5 pm (Japanese cultural workshops)

AT The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar.

