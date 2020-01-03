The Informer Movie Review - Fairly vigorous and engrossing thriller

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

U/A: Mystery, Drama

Director: Andrea Di Stefano

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, Clive Owen

Rating:

The Informer, directed by Andrea Di Stefano is about Pete Koslow( Joel Kinnaman) an ex-con reluctantly working undercover for the FBI, who, under the protection of agents Wilcox (Rosamund Pike) and Montgomery(Clive Owen), intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the polish crime syndicate in New York City.A routine drug deal goes awry and this results in Koslow, not only fighting for the survival of his family but also fighting against the very people that were supposedly protecting him.

Check out the trailer here:

The treatment here is typical of the genre and feels rather decadent even though dense, focused and thrilling. The rough and tough run-of-play allows for an intense inveigling with Kinnaman's efforts at emotional gravitas and physical craft gaining strength alongside. Writers, Rowan Joffe, Andrea Di Stefano, Matt Cook design an abrasive and pugnacious muscularity replete with brawn and brutality supplanting intelligence and smarts. Commons as NYPD detective Grens is believable, Pike manages to do justice to her dwindling screen time while the rest of the characters ( far too many) struggle to leave their mark compounded by the poor balance in plotting and craft. Daniel Katz' sharply etched cinematography keeps the experience, striking. While the canvas maybe a little too large to make sense in a feature-length, there's enough energy and drama here to keep you interested.

