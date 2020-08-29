The inspiring story of the man behind Filmy Galaxy - Sadashiv Samal

Sadashiv Samal is not your regular 23-year-old. He, at an incredibly young age, established himself as an entrepreneur of repute. Sadashiv Samal aka Shiv Samal is originally from Odisha but now calls Delhi his home. When he was pursuing his graduation in Delhi, he used to work at the Batra hospital to earn pocket money. He worked at a meagre salary of Rs 5000. One day during his lunch break he saw the story of 2-3 companies on Instagram and he got inspired. Sometimes, they say, all you need is one stroke of inspiration, and that was his. He got inspired in that short break. It was then that he decided to pursue his passion.

He created a page on Instagram to promote entertainment-related content. Pretty soon it crossed 1.5 million followers. At that time, he was in Mumbai just to gather work experience. He recognised a brilliant opportunity to expand his base and returned to Delhi. In Delhi, he started Filmy Galaxy, which is now a one-stop destination for all your entertainment related news. Now, his brand has become one of the most reputable brands in the country. He represents big clients and works with well-known brands. He has managed big names in the TV industry and Bollywood. Filmy Galaxy has an audience of more than 40 million on Instagram and has collaborated with big brands ranging from fashion to smartphones makers and beverages.

Sadashiv comes from a lower-middle-class family. His father is a plumbing supervisor. However, despite everything, his parents encouraged their children to study and achieve success in life. He has three sisters; one is a surgeon and the other is a Chartered Accountant. Sadashiv has also reached the pinnacle of professional success and is still rising to new heights with each passing day.

