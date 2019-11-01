The Internet wants Anil Kapoor as the next Chief Minister of Maharasthra

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena's battle for the Chief Minister's post has made netizens find a temporary solution. The Twitterati have picked Anil Kapoor as their choice. A Twitter user suggested that the Nayak: The Real Hero (2001) actor should be made Maharashtra's CM, the way he was made in S Shankar's film for a day to experience what it is like to be in the coveted seat. A rather amused Kapoor replied to @vijaymau, "Main nayak hi theek hoon (sic)." Take a look right here:

The fan wrote that until an agreement is reached, why not make Anil Kapoor the chief minister? "Everyone watched and loved his one-day session on the big screen. What say Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray (sic)?" Fans feel it will surely be a jhakaas choice for the state till the stalemate over the post is resolved.

Nayak: The Real Hero, over the last few years, has acquired a cult following on satellite and is one the most viewed Hindi films of the Millennium. The plot, when the audience discovered the film for the first time, was found to be too implausible, but over the years, has become invigorating.

The story told the journey of a cameraman who is asked to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day and how his life changes forever. Irrespective of its fate commercially, Nayak is one of Kapoor's most celebrated and revered films. And there were reports the actor is planning to take the story of Shivaji Rao forward and we hope that happens.

On the work front, Kapoor has two films coming up, the first one being Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, where he essays the character of a gangster named WiFi Bhai. The other is Mohit Suri's Malang, where he will be seen with grey shades. This romantic thriller is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

