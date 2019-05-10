The Intruder Movie Review: Perfect example of a 'Dumb' Thriller

hollywood

A still from The Intruder

The Intruder

U/A: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Joseph Sikora, Alvina August, Lee Shorten, Carolyn Andrson

Director: Deon Taylor

Rating:

"The Intruder" is an indistinct home invasion thriller with so many bloopers and loopholes that it's not in the least bit thrilling. The narrative is obviously concerned with setting up jump scares and chills rather than making logical sense and Director Deon Taylor's abysmal set-up takes ages to get to the point.

Scott Russell (Michael Ealy), a successful San Francisco marketing guru is so madly in love with his wife Annie (Meagan Good) that he's willing to buy a $3 million house in Napa Valley just to please her. But the house belonged to a nutcase, the widowed Charlie Peck (Dennis Quaid) who keeps popping into their home without so much as an 'if you please?' And every time he pops in, things go horribly wrong. Yet the oh-so-compassionate Annie doesn't think of banning him from her dream home. Charlie mutilates a Deer right in front of his potential buyers, and sets out to make their lives miserable by behaving in extremist fashion.

The plotting is far too oblivious to make sense and it's hard to suspend disbelief when lead characters/protagonists behave like they are brain dead. The performances lack conviction, narrative spiel is generic and clichéd while the editing, background score and cinematography lack nuance and depth. The jump scares employed here are more laughable than scare-inducing. There's really nothing worthy here to lead you into the theatres!

