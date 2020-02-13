The Invisible Man to release in India on February 28

Universal Pictures International India is set for the release of Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, The Handmaid's Tale) starrer The Invisible Man. Scheduled to hit theatres in India on February 28, film will

open in two languages - English and Hindi to cater to fans of the horror genre across the country.

A terrifying modern tale of obsession, The Invisible Man is inspired by Universal's classic monster character and is directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions' Jason Blum, current-day master of the horror genre.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC's The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO's Euphoria). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The film is directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, from his screenplay and screen story. Whannell is one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The producer of all the films in Universal's juggernaut The Purge franchise—as well as the studio's blockbusters from Split and Glass to Get Out—explains that the Monsters stay close to Jason Blum. Blum says, "Universal has a huge history in horror through the Monster movies of the Ê¼30s and Ê¼40s. That lore looms large at the studio. I had a meeting with Chairman Donna Langley, and she wanted to reinvigorate the muscle that was exercised so often by the Monsters. Since we've been compared to that era of Universal because we've done so much horror with the studio, it seemed like a very natural fit."

"Those Monster movies are near and dear to my heart," Blum continues. "That's why I wanted to do this. Our concept was to make the stories relevant to today. And that's just what Leigh has done with The Invisible Man."

The film is also produced by Kylie du Fresne (Upgrade, The Sapphires) for Goalpost Pictures. The executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno. The Invisible Man is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures.

