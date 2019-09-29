The joke is on Mumbai

Cities are everything, but funny. Yet, in the hands of comedians, you begin to see them in another light. The comedic team of Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijaykar hope to spin one such magic with Raell Padamsee's new production, I Love Mumbai.

The duo that has previously staged the rib-tickling How I Met your Father and 40 Shades of Grey (Hair), is coming together after a year-and-a-half, to share laughs about their favourite city. "The play is about the madness of Mumbai: it has jokes, gags, and sketches about the city and its mayhem," informs Vijaykar. "Mumbai seemed like a great subject. We grew up here and we live and breathe here."

The comedy-drama will begin with Broacha's stand-up, followed by Vijaykar's sketch comedy, where he will talk about everything that's going wrong for the city, including the mayhem and poor mobile connectivity. "These are things that we connect most with," he says. They will then be joined by actor Shahriyar Atai, for a song and dance number.

On why they opted for the mixed format, Broacha says, "The modern-day T-20 and constant channel-flipping audience is sharp, but has a low attention span. They are just not happy with one thing. Also, just jokes or stand-up won't do it for them. To get them to pay attention, you need to give them an organic mixed format with everything in it."

Broacha has a disclaimer for his fans, though: "it's 90 minutes of complete waste of time," he says, adding, "Come if you have nothing to do, or if you like to listen to us talking about potholes, monorails, metro, rash bikers and especially, double parking, which really drives me nuts."

As for working with Vijaykar again, Broacha jokingly says, "he is that pimple that just won't go".

