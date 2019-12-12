The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan and Prabhdeva groove to Munna Badnam on popular demand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Superstar Salman Khan and Prabhudeva have created waves with their chartbuster song Munna Badnaam' from Dabangg 3. The duo also did the famous hook step from the song at a recent promotional event that received hoots and whistles from the audience.

The hook step from the song has become hugely popular amongst Salman fans and has created a rage across platforms. Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 has taken over the music charts, and has been touted as the song of the year.

Salman's and Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg dance moves, Warina Hussain’s charm and Badshah’s rap ensured that the song caught on instantly and has taken the excitement around the film to another level.

The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. Dabangg 3 will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is its climax scene, which features a face-off between Chulbul and Balli, which promises to be a treat for all action lovers. Shot over a period of 23 days, it will feature Chulbul in hand to hand combat with Balli and 500 of his men. According to sources, the scene will also involve blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action is biggest than any Salman Khan film! Apart from action, the film offers triple the dose of entertainment, comedy, and romance. Apart from Chulbul's love story with Rajjo, the film will also chart the past of the protagonist, and his first love, Khushi, played by debutante Saiee Manjrekar.

