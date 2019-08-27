The Kapil Sharma Show: Upendra Limaye says Chandni Bar was his first commercial film

television

Upendra Limaye and Roshni Walia were at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their daily show, Tara from Satara.

The cast of Tara from Satara on The Kapil Sharma Show. Photo: PR Image

The Kapil Sharma Show is a place where most stars let their guards down about their movies, personal lives or tidbits from behind the scenes. Recently, the stage of the show was graced by National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye along with Roshni Walia. The two have been essaying the roles of Sachin Mane and Tara Mane in the recently launched television show Tara from Satara. The father-daughter duo was seen laughing their hearts out on Kapil's jokes while Kapil also asked them a few questions from their personal and professional lives.

At the Kapil Sharma Show, the popular actor revealed about his childhood career goals. He shared, "I wanted to be a cricketer but my parents didn't allow me to pursue that and they wanted me to make a career in Kabaddi. Also later I realised that the financial problem in my family was the real hurdle because of which my father said no to me for chasing cricket as a career option. That's when I decided to take up acting as a full-time profession and took admission in the acting college of Pune. Chandni Bar was my first commercially hit film."

Upendra Limaye also asserted how the current plot of his show is similar to his real-life situation. The storyline in the show is that Tara's father is against her pursuing dance as a viable career option. On being asked the reason for this Upendra said, "Tara's father doesn't want her to face the challenges which he faced while trying to chase his dreams of becoming a dancer and as a father, he wants to keep her safe from every problem that may come her way."

To add some glamour to the show, Roshni Walia was seen performing on a medley of 20 songs. She plays the character of a freestyle dancer in Tara from Satara.

