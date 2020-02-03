The Karate Kid: Akshay Kumar teaches some Karate kicks to daughter Nitara and it's too adorable

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was recently spotted giving last-minute tips to his Karate Girl Nitara before her martial arts exam.

Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara on a few fiery kicks.

"One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl," Twinkle captioned the image. The image currently has garnered 203K likes on Instagram. Akshay and Twinkle married in January 2001. They also have a son named Aarav.

Have a look at the caption right here:

On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. He also has his line-up for 2021 ready with three films- Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom!

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film Prithviraj lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

