The Key To Success With Kevin Major

Kevin Major is a city kid that loves the grind and the pain. At 9am school had started , but at 6am Kevin Major was in the gym training with one of his mentors name Philip Morris in gauchos in the Bronx. Theres been plenty of times where he brought half of his teammates to gauchos gym to workout with him and to get better. Kevin Major has that impact and he’s devoted to the game of basketball.

If you wanna win and wanna be great in life you have to put In pain. No matter what field your in things just don’t magically get handed to you, if that was the case then everyone would be successful in life. You got to have a motive a why. The reason why Kevin Major does it is not for the popularity not for the fame but for his family.

The Major in his name represents a strong family and a strong supportive system. Having one of his favorite cousins Traeshawna Major travel almost 7 hours to watch him play against Norfolk state says it all. Kevin represents not only his family but all his friends that decided to take another path of being successful in life.

Kevin Major and the Nittany Lions are looking to take it all the way this upcoming 2020-2021 season. Major will enter his senior year of college and is looking to bring The Nittany lions a title. A conference championship and a National championship . With some key guys returning back they will have good chemistry.

Major as the alpha male of the pack has to lead the newcomers to the program also. Head Coach Leshawn Hammett knows what it takes to win. He was a former coach of the year and won a national championship before . He believes major can lead them to the promise land.

