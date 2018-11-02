The keys to a great gig

things-to-do

Mumbai audience will have the privilege of watching Chick Corea perform in the city this weekend

Most musicians follow jazz standards that have been made by past greats. But a few have the mastery to actually create these pieces. Chick Corea belongs to the latter group. To say that he is a living legend in the field of jazz music would be making an understatement. Corea, along with Herbie Hancock, is arguably the most formidable jazz pianist the world has seen since John Coltrane.

And now, a Mumbai audience will have the privilege of watching him perform in the city this weekend. Corea — whose career includes an early stint playing with the iconic Miles Davis and a jaw-dropping 22 Grammy awards — will perform a solo set where his mastery will be on full display. Catch this gig even if you are not particularly into jazz music. For, sometimes, a musician's proficiency is simply so great that it transcends genres and other musical boundaries.

ON November 3, 7 pm

AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000

