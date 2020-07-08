The Khurranas - Ayushmann, Aparshakti and family buy a sprawling abode in Panchkula

The Khurranas have a new address in hometown Chandigarh. They have bought a sprawling abode in Panchkula where they can all live together. It includes Ayushmann and wife Tahira and their kids, Virajveer and Varushka, brother Aparshakti and wife Akriti, and parents, P Khurrana and Poonam.

Though the family has completed the legal formalities, it will take a while for them to move in. Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father is an astrologer. We guess the griha parvesh will happen on an auspicious day and timing.

The Khurrana family - Ayushmann, Aparshakti, Tahira and the kids are currently in Chandigarh. In fact, they have also taken up cycling after taking necessary precautions before stepping out of the house. Here's what Ayushmann shared on his Instagram account.

Aparshakti Khurana, who is also in the city, has been meeting friends and chilling in the city. Speaking of Tahira Kashyap, the producer has been sharing some cycling videos from the town. Take a look!

