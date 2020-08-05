The kids are virtually booked

Staring at a static screen all day isn't fun, especially for kids who need constant engagement. And while academic needs might be met via online lessons provided by schools, a space for creative thinking is imperative. Rooted in this idea, Little Readers' Nook, India's widest network of story educators, has started five virtual camps for children between four to 12 years.

This includes one where they learn science through stories, science in the kitchen, making a story book, figures of speech, and speech and drama through object theatre. While the first three welcome those aged between four to eight years, the latter are best suited for the eight to 12 years age group.

Educator Raashi Jain demonstrates an experiment for science through stories camp

Each camp comprises eight sessions and build on different cognitive skills. For instance, learning science through stories sparks curiosity. "We encourage children to question what they see around them. Concepts covered are gravity, persistence of vision, spatial intelligence and light and shadows. These big science ideas are introduced through simple stories and experiments," founder Devaki Bhujang Gajare shares.

Each one-hour batch can accommodate a maximum of 10 children and are conducted by over 50 educators who are part of the network. While four camps have been ongoing in full swing, the one themed on science in the kitchen will be launched soon. "We'll talk about [concepts such as] how food reaches our plate or how energy changes the state of matter in the kitchen," Gajare informs.



Devaki Bhujang Gajare

Since they have to come up with their own stories through the camp, children are also given an idea of how stories are structures. "We introduce them to different types of storytelling like chain or pourquoi "why" stories where they think of fun, non-scientific reasons to explain phenomena. At the end of the camp we also make e-books comprising the best submitted stories by the participants to circulate amongst parents," says Gajare.

