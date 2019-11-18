MENU

The King's Man release pushed back

Published: Nov 18, 2019, 08:43 IST | PTI |

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be directed by Matthew Vaughn who has helmed previous two films in the series.

Kingsman poster/picture courtesy: The King's Man's Instagram account
The King's Man, the prequel of action spy comedy franchise, has been advanced to September 18, 2020, Disney has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fox film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be directed by Matthew Vaughn who has helmed previous two films in the series. The plot synopsis, provided by Disney, reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in 'The King's Man'..."

The first two films in the franchise -- "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014) and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017) -- featured Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

