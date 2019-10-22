The last hurrah

If you have been craving the food of this recently-shut Lower Parel café and are not within their delivery range, here's some good news for you. As a tribute to the staff that served Mumbaikars for eight years, they are curating their last meal, The Last Supper, a sit-down complete with a six- to seven-course menu comprising some favourite dishes such as seafood soup, eggs benedict, grilled salmon and lamb pappardelle. The chef and the team will also have a conversation with diners, as they serve wine and gin at the do organised in collaboration with F&B and events service provider Savor Experiences. So, what are you waiting for? Book your seats now.

On October 23, 8 pm to 11 pm

At Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mills compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Call 7045451777

Email hello@savorexperiences.com

Cost Rs 3,900

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates