The last hurrah

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 08:52 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

As a salute to the staff, Cafe Zoe hosts its final in-house meal this week.

If you have been craving the food of this recently-shut Lower Parel café and are not within their delivery range, here's some good news for you. As a tribute to the staff that served Mumbaikars for eight years, they are curating their last meal, The Last Supper, a sit-down complete with a six- to seven-course menu comprising some favourite dishes such as seafood soup, eggs benedict, grilled salmon and lamb pappardelle. The chef and the team will also have a conversation with diners, as they serve wine and gin at the do organised in collaboration with F&B and events service provider Savor Experiences. So, what are you waiting for? Book your seats now.

On October 23, 8 pm to 11 pm
At Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mills compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
Call 7045451777
Email hello@savorexperiences.com
Cost Rs 3,900

