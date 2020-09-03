The Last Show: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik to start shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's film

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are all geared up to start shooting for director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film 'The Last Show', which celebrates 45 years of friendship shared by the talented actor duo. This will be the first time Kher and Kaushik will visit a set, ever since the lockdown, which was enforced in March 2020.

While, earlier, actors aged above 65 were not allowed to resume shoot, the Bombay High Court recently permitted senior citizen actors to appear on the sets and studios.

Talking about the safety measures being taken by the team, Anupam Kher says, "Of course, people feel concerned, especially our families. But once they knew about the safety measures, they felt secure. We have professionals COVID marshals, ensuring all the required precautions are taken. But above all, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards others."

He further added, "We compete professionally but bond personally. We've never lost love and respect for each other. We've never looked at life from tragic point of view. We always found humour and inspiration in every situation. When Vivek discussed this inspirational story -full of beauty, love and laughter -we were fascinated by vision of human psyche. We realised that during the Covid crisis, the world needs inspiration, positivity, and above all humour. So, in a way Vivek is celebrating our unique friendship for the world to fall in love with friendship, again,"

SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends @AnupamPKher @SatishKaushik2 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! Full of friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin mid-Sept. Pls bless us! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/GbkKVbQNLC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 3, 2020

Veteran Satish Kaushik admits he had certain hesitation about shooting for any project. "Most films shoots haven't started and there was a sense of pessimism in people, with predictions of a slow death of cinema. Both of us and Vivek are born fighters and eternal optimists. So, we started shooting to inspire others, experiment and innovate in these times and send a message that cinema lives to entertain, inspire and fill this world with laughter," he said.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says, "I had worked meticulously on SOP and other technical aspects about the shoot in details. I proposed to do mock shoots just to make the crew used to shooting in the new environment and change habits. Plus, we are carrying three medicines with us. We believe they protect everyone against the most rigid challenges. These medicines are: Positivity, love and laughter."

The Last Show will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news