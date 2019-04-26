The last three games won't be easy at all, says Manchester City's Leroy Sane

football

Manchester City's Leroy Sane insists 2-0 derby victory over Manchester United will provide confidence in fight for EPL title with Liverpool

Man City's Leroy Sane (right) celebrates his goal against Man United during an English Premier League match on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Leroy Sane says Manchester City's derby victory against Manchester United will give them a huge confidence boost as they seek to fend off Liverpool and wrap up the Premier League title.

City are now clear favourites to win the top flight after moving back to the summit with their 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The champions, who have won their past 11 league games, are a point ahead of Liverpool with three matches remaining for both clubs. The derby was seen as the toughest hurdle left for City as they bid to become the first side to retain the title in a decade.

Just three games to go

"If you have this late a derby and you win this big game, it gives you a lot of confidence, especially when you have just three games left to play," said Sane, who scored Man City's second goal. "Every one of us wants to do the back to back. We're really happy about this win because it is the derby, a special game, and also really important for the Premier League," he added.

Sane recognises the job is far from done. With such a slender lead City can ill afford any slip-ups in their remaining fixtures, starting with Sunday's trip to Burnley. The German winger said: "Like we did all season [we must] stay focused. Now we just have to rest and then focus again for Burnley. The last three games won't be easy at all."

Wolves hunt down Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal's failings were cruelly exposed as their Champions League ambitions suffered a painful blow with a 3-1 defeat at Wolves on Wednesday. Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota scored the goals that condemned Unai Emery's side to defeat and dented their hopes of a top-four finish.

