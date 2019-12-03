The latest Instagram post of Hrithik Roshan will leave you surprised

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are not too many actors in Bollywood who go beyond film promotions and gym videos and judiciously use their social media accounts to create an impression. Hrithik Roshan is one of the exceptions. A few months back, after the release of War, he began decoding his character Kabir for his fans and gave an insight into his psyche.

And now, his latest post is possibly the most unique one you have seen from an actor. He posted a picture of his heart and wrote- The shape of my heart. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn't need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same. Made of love.

Take a look at the post right here:

2019 has been one of the most memorable years for the actor. He first starred in Super 30 where he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. It was a critical and commercial success and made over Rs. 146 crore at the box-office. His next release, War, demolished all previous opening day records and became the next 300-grosser of Bollywood after Sanju.

There are a lot of speculations about his next outing being the Satte Pe Satta remake, produced by Rohit Shetty and directed by Farah Khan. However, there's no denial or confirmation by the makers about the same. But what's confirmed is that we'll get to see him as the Superhero again in Krrish 4.

