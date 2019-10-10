The leap of faith

You know those phrases that you use often but don't quite understand where they came from? Like, cakewalk. And then, you experience something and momentarily, as if in a flash, everything adds up. Something like that happened to me recently and I finally understood why people use the term, "adrenaline junkie".

In Goa, Jumping Heights, an extreme adventure sports outfit that specialises in bungee jumping, set up their second outpost after operating in Rishikesh since 2006. From a distance, the 55-feet high apparatus looks like something out of Transformers.

After my two-minute long jump, when I was finally on my feet again, the rush left me swooning. It was like someone had injected truckloads of hallucinogens in my brain. If people are addicted to this kind of a high, they truly must be junkies. Thankfully though, it's the good kind of high.

The lead-up to the jump is ceremonious. Soon after you arrive at the verdant property, you're greeted and cued to the briefing room. Here, after checking your weight (which is then written as a marker to sound out jump masters because the weight limit for bungee jumping ranges between 40kg and 120kg; the age limit is 40 years), you're made to watch a video that takes you through the history of the 13-year-old company and briefs you about the basics.

For example, it acquaints you with ailments that disallow this exercise, like heart conditions or neurological disorders. Safety measures, like informing your jump master, a trained professional who assists you through the jump, about recent dislocations or injuries, are also shared. If you have queries, this is where you get them clarified. Then, you sign a waiver form, store your belongings in a locker and head to the jump platform.

Looking down at Mayem Lake from that altitude is surreal. Allow yourself a moment to take it all in. Once ready, jump masters will set you up with two harnesses for double safety — one around your feet, which is also what the bungee rope (made with a series of latex strands enclosed in a tough outer cover) is attached to; and the other is a body harness.

As you dawdle your way to the edge, a million fears are likely to cloud your mind. But listen to the jump masters, who calmly and reassuringly reiterate, "Don't look down and don't take too long to jump."

Take the leap of faith — after a few minutes of screaming and once the recoiling subsides, you're likely to enjoy the experience. And trust me, it's better than any spirit you're planning to get high on this festive season. Ready?

At Jumping Heights, Mayem Lake, Bicholim District, Goa.

Time 10 am to 5 pm

Log on to jumpinheights.com

Cost Rs 4,110

Pro tip

If you're feeling particularly unsure at the edge of the platform, remember that you can always back out. Or, shut your eyes and jump.

