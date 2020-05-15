The learning curve never ends

Ever since lockdown 4.0 was announced, people have understandably been feeling restless, due to the extended confinement. School and college-going students have had to resort to online sessions to ensure academics don't suffer.

To make sure this process is smooth, the team of Million Sparks Foundation, led by founders Abhinav and Mona Mathur, has been working to improve teacher capacity and student learning, by developing bite-sized, digital lessons and training modules. These are uploaded on Chalklit, their mobile app that connects over three lakh government school teachers to more than 50,000 schools across six Indian states.

To power this system, they are now looking for volunteers to help them with content creation on the themes of online teaching, mental health and communication with parents. Those interested in volunteering would require a laptop for easy viewing and drafting of content and a good grip on Google Docs and MS Office. "We have a team of content curators but that's not enough. During these distressed times, we need all the help that we can get," says Saumya Maurya, lead of partnerships at the foundation.

Call 7506272985

Log on to insider.in

