The legacy of Indian cinema in a multiplex world

A blend of legacy and state-of-art equipment, Mukta A2 Cinemas successfully caters to a variety of cinemagoers making it the perfect go-to-cinema destination in the city

From the early black and white, silent movies to the current, peppy Bollywood ones, movies have evolved to their greatest potential in entertaining the audience. Technological enhancements and adaptations have far been implemented only to try and please the viewers to their heart's content. But what would you do when you feel wistful about the fret that the huge queue for the 'first-day first show' ticket caused? Where would you go if you longed for an affordable yet memorable movie experience? Well, there are theatres, mind you, not multiplexes that have been an age-old legacy and have been adored for their existence, which provide an unparalleled movie-going experience.

Amidst the comfort of watching a movie in the newfangled multiplexes, lays the old-world charm that the single screen cinemas still contain. Reliving the fondness of the age-old experience with a blend of latest technologies with plush seating are a few things one could possibly wish for, in a cinema hall. The big screens enjoyed best in single screen theatres, offer a larger-than-life feel. Further enhancing the quality of your movie-going experience, some single screen theatres also offer luxuries such as food and beverage services while offering additional comfort via extended legroom. But one thing that sets apart single screens from the posh multiplexes is that tickets are always available at an affordable price, and with the comforts provided to the viewers.

Among a few of the most-visited single-screen theatres that offer such facilities is Mukta A2 Cinemas. A blend of legacy and state-of-art equipment, Mukta A2 Cinemas successfully caters to a variety of cinemagoers making it the perfect go-to-cinema destination in the city. It is among the few brands that have revived the bygone cinema culture. Among one of the most popular Mukta A2 Cinema properties in Mumbai is the Jai Hind cinema in Lower Parel. Come, let us all lend a hand to Mukta and other such single screen owners who have made an effort to perk up the cinema tradition.

