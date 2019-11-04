The lens is on Pushkar
Experience the town in a new light through an intriguing photography tour
Photography
Being an arm's throw away and despite attracting hoards of tourists each year, for Mumbaikars, the eclectic world of Pushkar might have become a little humdrum. Experience the town in a new light through this intriguing photography tour, organised by Naturographers, a nature-cum-photography outfit.
On November 7, 8 am to November 9, 5 pm
At Pushkar Camel Fair, Rajasthan.
Call 8652097600
Cost Rs 12,000 (inclusive of stay)
