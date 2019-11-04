The lens is on Pushkar

Photography

Being an arm's throw away and despite attracting hoards of tourists each year, for Mumbaikars, the eclectic world of Pushkar might have become a little humdrum. Experience the town in a new light through this intriguing photography tour, organised by Naturographers, a nature-cum-photography outfit.

On November 7, 8 am to November 9, 5 pm

At Pushkar Camel Fair, Rajasthan.

Call 8652097600

Cost Rs 12,000 (inclusive of stay)

