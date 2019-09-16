The loo luxury

Photojournalist Sachin Haralkar is launching his photo-book called Bare Necessity, and an exhibition based on the book will be held at an art gallery this week. It addresses the issue of open defecation in the city. "I have taken a thousand pictures that document a morning ritual nearly all of us take for granted. However, for 24 lakh of Mumbai's residents, the lack of loos is a daily struggle," remarks Haralkar. In his journey through the open defecation spots of Mumbai, he has come across people like Shobha Bhatt from Antop Hill's Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, who lost her legs defecating on railway tracks, among many others who have lost family members simply because there are not enough public toilets in the city. The photobook will be released by Bhatt. "I'm very touched that she is here today to join us as we catch a glimpse into her life," Haralkar shares.

TILL September 18, 12 pm to 8 pm

AT Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL 22029483

