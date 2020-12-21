Delivering the right fit

While shopping can be therapeutic, for some people, it can be a tricky experience, especially if one doesn't have the time to invest in store-hopping or like us, depends on friends to avoid confusion. In a bid to simplify the experience for such shoppers, three Delhi-based sisters - Prachi Gupta, 29, Vanshika Gupta, 21, and Tanvi Gupta, 25 - have created a personalised online styling service called The Mad Dresser (TMD) that home-delivers outfits which are curated based on your style, shape and personal preferences.



The Mad Dresser also offers a one-time box in case you don't want a subscription

Vanshika tells us that TMD, which launches on December 28, was born out of Prachi's hectic schedule that left little time for shopping. "Prachi found the experience cumbersome. She would keep wishing for a service that could shop according to her style preferences. Tanvi and I also felt that it would be nice to have a second pair of eyes approve our choices," she elaborates.

The co-founder adds that it can be tiring for people to hunt for bespoke labels - one of the reasons why they shop from high-street brands and end up looking like clones of each other. The trio then hooked up with homegrown and sustainable brands. All you need to do is log on to their website and create a style profile by filling a form. "Based on that, an in-house stylist, along with an AI-based software, curates five clothing items for you. Once delivered, you can keep what you like and return the rest," she says, adding that apart from monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly plans, they also have a one-time box.

Log on to: themaddresser.com

