The Magic behind Shane Foster's 'Hits the Collection' Success

Being a part of the music business is tough. Several people don't make it just because they receive rejection after rejection from record label executives. Shane Foster, however, was not one of those willing to give up when things did not go as planned, and it resulted in a fantastic career, culminating with his album 'Hits the Collection.' It is out now and has over one million streams on Spotify. He has even got a massive plaque to prove it.

Shane did not get things handed to him like some famous musicians. He decided to pursue his passion for music after his time in the United States Army, where he served as an elite paratrooper. While in combat, he developed PTSD after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that caused significant difficulties in his life. But even as he struggled with his trauma and received rude rejections from music industry higher-ups, he knew he wanted to make music.

He decided to collaborate with his partner Davis Chris to create a music production company called DFD Music, which allowed him to release 'Hits the Collection.' With this new company, he and Davis could produce and write their own music while pulling other artists up, too.



"The mission of DFD Music is to provide fast and reliable services for all without leaving anyone behind, especially the indie artist," Foster said.



Working with his company brought him resounding success. He has produced songs for Yo Gotti, Iggy Azalea, Young Dolph, and Moneybagg Yo, among many others. He also helped co-write the theme song on a major motion picture called Sharon123, and has directed videos that have aired on BET, MTV, and VH1.



This entire journey led Shane to the magic that is 'Hits the Collection.' Along with getting over 1.5 million streams on Spotify (the number keeps climbing), the album and individual songs have charted on iTunes as well. 'Hits the Collection' contains tracks like 'In Person' and 'Get Dat', which are played in clubs everywhere. They have up-tempo beats and lyrics that will get stuck in your head for days.



Sometimes it takes a bit of time and several difficulties to finally live your dream. Shane Foster is lucky enough to be doing just that, letting all of us absorb his positive attitude by listening to the tracks on 'Hits the Collection.'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.