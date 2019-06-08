The makers of Ayushmann's Article 15 unveil the secondÂ teaser of Shuru Karein Kya

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the second teaser of the song Shuru Karein Kya from his upcoming next Article 15

The actor took to his social media handle and said," It's time to BE the change! #ShuruKareinKya from #Article15 on June 10 https://youtu.be/XlVJRu4UXYw @anubhavsinha @SlowCheeta @Deepa_DeeMC #KaamBhaari @ntnmshra #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub @sirfgaurav @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany"

The song from the investigative drama titled, Shuru Karein Kya is the first song from Article 15 which will ask a serious question to the youth of India. The rap will be composed by Devin "DLP" Parker and Gingger Shankar. It is like an angry rap video featuring four rappers, Kunal Pandagle (Kaam Bhaari), Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), Nitin Mishra (Spit Fire) and Deepa Unnikrishnan (DeeMC).

Check out the song teaser here:

Ayushmann Khurrana's highly awaited next film Article 15 is making the right noise ever since the makers unveiled the first look of the film. The trailer of the film which was unveiled a few days back only added to the immense buzz the film has created till now.

All the content pieces including the first look, trailer and teaser of Article 15 have created a nail-biting wait amongst the audience for the film. The investigative drama, Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The movie will be shown at the opening night. Ayushmann will be the man of law for the first time onscreen essaying the role of a heroic cop.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

