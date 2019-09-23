The makers of Lootcase drop another poster! Check it out

After creating an immense buzz amongst the audience with the quirky concept in the posters and trailer of Lootcase, the makers on Monday released another poster of the movie. The movie revolves around a common man who comes across a briefcase full of Black money hence the tagline, "Iss Bag Me Kuch Kaala Hai", and all the shenanigans that happen after he finds the briefcase

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote , "It’s a madhouse with these nutcases! See all the action behind the red bag chase!ð¤©Kyuki, iss bag mein kuch kaala hai! #Lootcase, in cinemas 11th October."

Lootcase is a comedy-drama that will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. One of the cast members of the film, Rasika Duggal, spoke about the film saying, "Shooting for Lootcase was a welcome break and a much-needed relief from the intensity of the other projects I was doing at that time. I am thrilled about the variety of genres I have had a chance to experiment with over the past year. I am looking forward to the release of the film in October," she told IANS.

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions, and is all set to release on October 11.

Apart from Lootcase, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

